Valanciunas had 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-95 loss at Boston.

Valanciunas has had double-digit points and/or rebounds in each of his last six games, tallying three double-doubles over that span. He's never going to be Memphis' go-to guy on offense, but he has done enough to remain a productive player on both ends on the court and should remain on that note ahead of Friday's road matchup at Detroit.