Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another strong showing in loss
Valanciunas had 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Timberwolves.
Valanciunas has scored at least 20 points in four straight tilts while recording three consecutive double-doubles. He has also dished six assists across the last two games while swatting seven blocks. Despite the fact that the Grizzlies were eliminated from playoff contention a while ago, it's clear that the club intends to allow Valanciunas and company to continue developing chemistry and confidence heading into the offseason.
