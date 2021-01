Valanciunas scored 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in a 94-92 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

The center made his lowest number of field goals since a December 23 loss to Atlanta when he made just two of his attempts. Valanciunas kept his double-double streak alive, however, from the free-throw line where he's averaged his highest number of makes per game of his career at 3.2 free throws made per outing. The 28-year-old can be virtually penciled in for a double-double each night, averaging 9.2 rebounds on the defensive glass alone.