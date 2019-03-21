Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Career night in OT win
Valanciunas scored a career-high 33 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-17 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 overtime win over the Rockets.
The former Raptor capped off the best scoring night of his career by draining the game-winning free throw with 0.1 seconds on the clock. Valanciunas is now averaging 19.1 points, 8.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 13 games with the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Season-high four blocks in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Season-high 27 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Continues strong production in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Logs 20 points, 13 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 25 points, 11 boards in loss•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.