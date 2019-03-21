Valanciunas scored a career-high 33 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-17 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 overtime win over the Rockets.

The former Raptor capped off the best scoring night of his career by draining the game-winning free throw with 0.1 seconds on the clock. Valanciunas is now averaging 19.1 points, 8.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 13 games with the Grizzlies.

