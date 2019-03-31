Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Cleared to play
Valanciunas (abdomen) will play and start Saturday against the Suns.
As expected, the big man will make his 16th straight start. Over this stretch, he's averaging 20.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 blocks across 28.6 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Probable for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another big double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another strong showing in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Huge performance in OT loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Career night in OT win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Season-high four blocks in win•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.