Valanciunas scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go with 11 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in a 126-107 loss to Boston on Wednesday.

The center recorded a fourth straight double-double despite playing less than four minutes in the closing quarter during a game that was out of reach for most of the contest. Valanciunas handled scoring duties with Memphis seeing another starter go down for the second straight game as Grayson Allen exited with an ankle sprain. Last season, Valanciunas averaged 17.0 points against Memphis' next opponent Charlotte, but will likely see more of a workload as starters continue to disappear around him.