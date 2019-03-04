Valanciunas supplied 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 32 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-95 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

The big man turned in another commendable effort in defeat, posting his second double-double in as many days. The 26-year-old move to the Grizzlies has been a boon for his overall production, as Valanciunas has scored at least 12 points and brought down at least seven rebounds in each of the seven games in Memphis during which he's logged at least 20 minutes. Valanciunas has also recorded 20 points or more in four contests during that sample and has recorded multiple blocks on three occasions during that span as well.