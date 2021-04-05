Valanciunas had 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Sunday's win over the 76ers.

Valanciunas has been a double-double machine this season and has reached that feat in 10 straight games. He's probably not going to be a 20-point guy for the Grizzlies any time soon, but there's no question he provides value across all formats due to his ability to make an impact on both ends of the court.