Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Could return Wednesday
Valanciunas (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Chicago.
Valanciunas has been out of action for the last two games due to illness, and he'll carry a questionable tag into Wednesday. Expect another update to come closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 17 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Dominant effort in loss Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...