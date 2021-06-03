Valanciunas mustered 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and an assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.

Valanciunas produced three double-doubles in the series and always scored in double digits, but he had quite a few problems when dealing with Rudy Gobert and couldn't repeat the same dominance spells he evidenced during the regular season. He still delivered decent numbers in the playoffs, though, averaging 15.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 33.2 minutes per game in five postseason appearances.