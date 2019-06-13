Valanciunas (ankle) is planning to decline his $17.6 million player option for 2019-20 with the primary intention of negotiating a new deal with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Last week, Valanciunas noted that who the Grizzlies hire as their head coach will be a "huge factor" in determining whether or not he exercises his player option. Memphis hired Taylor Jenkins on Wednesday. And while Valanciunas declined his player option in the wake of the news, it seems like the center prefers to stay with his new squad. After being dealt to Memphis last season, Valanciunas started 17 of his 19 appearances, averaging 19.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks across 27.7 minutes.

