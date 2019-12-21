Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Deemed questioanble Saturday
Valanciunas is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Sacramento due to right foot soreness.
Valanciunas came away from Friday's loss to Cleveland a bit banged up. While the issue doesn't appear to be too serious, if Valanciunas is ultimately held out, look for Brandon Clarke to enter the starting five.
