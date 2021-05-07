Valanciunas had 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Thursday's loss at Detroit.

Valanciunas has scored in double digits while grabbing at least 15 rebounds in four of his last five appearances, and the Lithuanian big man has settled in as one of the most productive big men in the league and as a nightly double-double threat due to his contributions on both ends of the court. He already has 45 double-doubles across 58 appearances this season.