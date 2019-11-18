Valanciunas had 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 loss against Denver.

Valanciunas picked up his eighth double-double of the season, and his third one over his last four games. The Lithuanian big man has been extremely efficient from the field as well, as he is making 68.3 percent of his field goal attempts over that four-game span.