Valanciunas posted 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 23 rebounds, three blocks and an assist across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Valanciunas ended the regular season with five straight double-doubles, but he saved the best for one of the biggest games for the franchise in recent history -- the 23 boards were a season high, and he also reached the 20-point mark for the fourth straight contest. Expect Valanciunas to continue playing a key role when the Grizzlies take on the loser of the matchup between the Lakers and Warriors to determine whether they'll reach the playoffs.