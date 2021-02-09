Valanciunas had 27 points (8-12 FG, 11-12 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's loss against the Raptors.

Valanciunas looked impressive against his former team, and he posted season-high marks in both points and rebounds here. He has scored at least 23 points in his first two games since returning from a five-game absence, and he should continue to be one of Memphis' most reliable fantasy performers on both ends of the court.