Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Dominant effort in loss Wednesday
Valanciunas had 30 points (12-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 loss to the Clippers.
Valanciunas had his best game of the season Wednesday, putting up a huge double-double in a losing effort. Valanciunas is putting up top-80 numbers despite playing just 24 minutes per night. This was the first game he has exceeded 30 minutes all season and he responded with season-best numbers. Perhaps this is a sign of things to come and his managers simply have to hope he can keep this momentum going.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong showing in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Delivers double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Logs 18 points, 12 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Just misses double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 14 boards•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.