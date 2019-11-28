Valanciunas had 30 points (12-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 loss to the Clippers.

Valanciunas had his best game of the season Wednesday, putting up a huge double-double in a losing effort. Valanciunas is putting up top-80 numbers despite playing just 24 minutes per night. This was the first game he has exceeded 30 minutes all season and he responded with season-best numbers. Perhaps this is a sign of things to come and his managers simply have to hope he can keep this momentum going.