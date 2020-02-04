Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Dominant in victory
Valanciunas ended with 26 points (13-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 96-82 victory over the Pistons.
Valanciunas was at his dominant best Monday, amassing a big double-double in the victory. He appeared to relish the challenge of coming up against Andre Drummond, matching him stride-for-stride in a classic big man battle. Valanciunas has been a top-20 player over the past month and with the Grizzlies pushing for a playoff berth, his role should remain secure moving forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Two boards shy of double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 12 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 18 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops 19 in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...