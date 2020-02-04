Valanciunas ended with 26 points (13-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 96-82 victory over the Pistons.

Valanciunas was at his dominant best Monday, amassing a big double-double in the victory. He appeared to relish the challenge of coming up against Andre Drummond, matching him stride-for-stride in a classic big man battle. Valanciunas has been a top-20 player over the past month and with the Grizzlies pushing for a playoff berth, his role should remain secure moving forward.