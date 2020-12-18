Valanciunas registered 20 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Thursday's 128-106 win over the Hawks.

There's a vast array of excellent big men atop most draft boards this season, and Valanciunas is once again undervalued and under-the-radar. An excellent shooter and consistent double-double threat, Valanciunas is a key component in boosting Ja Morant's assist count. His 6-11 frame creates a big presence in the paint for the Grizzlies, and his superior preseason performances are a portent of things to come as Memphis strives to take their game to the next level.