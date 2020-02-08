Valanciunas scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-107 loss to the 76ers.

His ankle didn't appear to be an issue, and JV's night got easier after Joel Embiid (neck) didn't come back out of the locker room after halftime. Valanciunas has seven double-doubles in his last 13 games but has racked up double-digit boards 10 times in that stretch, averaging 16.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 assists over that span.