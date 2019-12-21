Vanaciunas scored 14 points (7-13 FG) while adding 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

The double-double was his 15th, leaving him one short of the total he amassed all of last season. Valanciunas hasn't quite had the breakout many anticipated after his impressive run with the Grizzlies following last year's trade deadline, but he's still averaging nearly a double-double with 14.0 points, 9.9 boards, 1.8 assists and 0.9 blocks a game.