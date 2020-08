Valanciunas had 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) and 11 rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Spurs.

Starting at his usual center spot, Valanciunas posted a double-double in 28 minutes of action, while also adding two assists and a block. It was an encouraging development for DFS players after Valanciunas was limited to only 14 minutes of action against Portland on Friday, due in large part to foul trouble.