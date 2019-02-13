Valanciunas delivered 23 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 loss to the Spurs.

Valanciunas was incredible in his debut with his new team, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth time through 31 appearances in this his first game since Dec. 12. The 26-year-old veteran has grown accustomed to coming off the bench and doing damage regardless of how much playing time he's afforded. As a result, it's safe to re-insert Valanciunas into fantasy lineups even if the Grizzlies continue to bring him off the pine while allowing Ivan Rabb -- who played only 11 minutes Tuesday -- to start alongside Jaren Jackson.