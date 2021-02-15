Valancuinas provided 25 points (11-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 124-110 win over the Kings.
IT was an exemplary evening for JoVal, who got more help from his teammates in a well-coordinated win. The center has been pacing the team's offense of late and was the leading scorer once again. Valancuinas has recorded a double-double in three of his last five games.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Surpasses 20-point mark once again•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Pulls down 15 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Delivers monster double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Back in starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Returns to action with 23 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Coming off bench•