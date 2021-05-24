Valanciunas accumulated 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-109 win over the Jazz.

The 29-year-old has now posted six straight double-doubles dating back to May 6, a span in which he's averaging 20.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. Valanciunas averaged a career-high 12.5 rebounds through 62 regular-season games, so it's safe to say he's carried over that momentum into the NBA playoffs. The nine-year center will look to keep up his impressive play Wednesday on the road against the top-seeded Jazz.