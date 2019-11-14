Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in win
Valanciunas scored 18 points (9-14 FG) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists and a block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-117 win over the Hornets.
It's his second straight double-double and seventh of the season. Valanciunas saw a big spike in playing time after joining the Grizzlies last season and nearly averaged 20 and 10 as a result, but so far to begin 2019-20 the center is seeing the same kind of minutes he was with the Raptors, and his production has tumbled. Unless coach Taylor Jenkins starts limiting his use of a smaller lineup with Jaren Jackson in the middle, Valanciunas could be headed for another vaguely frustrating campaign.
