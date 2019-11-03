Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double streak comes to end
Valanciunas had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3PT), seven rebounds and two assists during Memphis' 114-105 loss against Phoenix on Saturday.
Valanciunas saw his double-double streak end at three games, but the Lithuanian big man continues to be an asset on both ends of the floor for Memphis -- he has scored in double digits while grabbing at least seven boards in each of his last five starts. Memphis plays Monday against Houston.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in restricted minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays 16 minutes in season opener•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Will be limited in opener•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Will play in opener•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Expected to be ready for season opener•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.