Valanciunas had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3PT), seven rebounds and two assists during Memphis' 114-105 loss against Phoenix on Saturday.

Valanciunas saw his double-double streak end at three games, but the Lithuanian big man continues to be an asset on both ends of the floor for Memphis -- he has scored in double digits while grabbing at least seven boards in each of his last five starts. Memphis plays Monday against Houston.