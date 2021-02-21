Valanciunas delivered 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Suns.
Valanciunas didn't have his best scoring output and barely reached the 10-point mark, but that was enough for him to post his third straight double-double. He has reached that feat in six of his last eight contests, and the Lithuanian big man continues to produce on both ends at a steady rate for the Grizzlies -- even if the offense struggled as a whole in this game.
