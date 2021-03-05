Valanciunas ended with 13 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, a steal and a block across 27 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Bucks.

Valanciunas posted a double-double for the eighth time in his last nine appearances, but he was uncharacteristically poor from the field and needed 16 shots to score 13 points. He's averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds over his last nine games, though, so fantasy managers shouldn't reach too much into what ended being an off night for the big man, as he has been remarkably consistent with his production on a steady basis.