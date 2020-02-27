Valanciunas had 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 140-112 loss to Houston.

Valanciunas actually had a decent game despite the fact the Rockets play exclusively small-ball these days. Those with shares in him have to be pleased with the production, especially given his recent performances. Over the past two weeks, Valanciunas is outside the top-200 and has failed to record a block in his last four games. He is going to be better than this moving forward and right now could be a good time to try and buy-low.