Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in loss
Valanciunas had 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 140-112 loss to Houston.
Valanciunas actually had a decent game despite the fact the Rockets play exclusively small-ball these days. Those with shares in him have to be pleased with the production, especially given his recent performances. Over the past two weeks, Valanciunas is outside the top-200 and has failed to record a block in his last four games. He is going to be better than this moving forward and right now could be a good time to try and buy-low.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Tallies 11 boards in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another 18-board game•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 18 boards in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable with ankle soreness•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...