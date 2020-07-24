Valanciunas posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 90-83 scrimmage loss to the 76ers.

Valanciunas looked to be in midseason form and wasn't slowed down by the 76ers' imposing frontcourt. He had 10 performances with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds during the regular season.