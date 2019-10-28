Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in restricted minutes
Valanciunas tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 134-133 overtime win over the Nets.
The Grizzlies continue to restrict Valanciunas' playing time while he shakes off a preseason foot injury, but that hasn't stopped him from notching double-doubles in his last two games. Considering that Valanciunas' minutes have increased by two in each successive game, it's fair to assume that he'll still be held under 25 in his next game Tuesday against the Lakers. By next week, Valanciunas should be free of restrictions entirely.
