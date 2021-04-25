Valanciunas posted 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and 10 boards in Sunday's win over Portland.

Making his return from a three-game, concussion-induced absence, the big man picked up right where he left off. He did not face any restrictions, playing 30 minutes and also chipping in a pair of steals on the defensive end. Valanciunas now has a double-double in all but three of his last 24 appearances.