Valanciunas posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

Valanciunas missed five straight games between Jan. 18 and Feb. 4, but he has looked impressive since then -- he has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven contests while also recording four double-doubles in that span. He is averaging 20.1 points and 11.4 boards per game in that seven-game span.