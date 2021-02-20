Valanciunas provided 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Friday's 109-95 win over the Pistons.

Although he had his hands full with Mason Plumlee, Valanciunas kept his consistent play rolling with another double-double. It seems that his teammates are also rising to the occasion, and with a 13-12 record, things are heading in the right direction. The Memphis center is one of the most consistent big men in the league at present.