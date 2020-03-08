Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Downs Hawks with big double-double
Valanciunas erupted for 27 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's 118-101 win over the Hawks.
The Hawks have had trouble slowing down centers all season, and the status quo held true as Valanciunas continued to stay hot. The Grizzlies big man has now recorded double-doubles in six of his last seven outings, averaging 16.6 points and 16.1 boards over that stretch while shooting 62.7 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe. Expect him to continue to benefit from an uptick in production while the Grizzlies play without Jaren Jackson (knee) and Brandon Clarke (quadriceps).
