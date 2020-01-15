Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Drops 19 in win
Valanciunas contributed 19 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over Houston on Tuesday night.
Coming off of a 31-point, 19-rebound explosion on Sunday, Valanciunas came back to earth a bit on Tuesday. He was still one of six Grizzlies with double-digit scoring on the way to their sixth straight win. He is a fringe top-10 asset at the center position in fantasy.
