Valanciunas delivered 31 points (13-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 19 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 win over the Warriors.

Valanciunas supplied a season high in rebounding while finishing with more points than minutes and barely missing from the field. He has 19 double-doubles through 37 appearances, which puts him on pace to shatter his previous record of 29 (back in 2016-17).