Valanciunas accrued 32 points (12-17 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 28 minutes Wednesday against Chicago.

Valanciunas dominated in his return from a two-game absence due to an illness, topping 30 points for the second time on the year and recording a fourth-straight double-double. He's stepped up his production of late and is contributing 28.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 31.7 minutes over his past three game. Though he's unlikely to be able to match this level of production in the long term, Valanciunas should continue to be a great DFS play in the short term.