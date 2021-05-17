Valanciunas had 29 points (12-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Warriors.

Valanciunas was an authentic double-double machine during the entire season, and the regular-season finale couldn't have been any different for the big man. He ends the season with five straight double-doubles and should be one of the key pieces for the Grizzlies in their race to earn a postseason berth in the upcoming play-in tournament that starts Tuesday.