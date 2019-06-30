Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Expected to sign with Memphis
Valanciunas (ankle) is expected to sign a three-year, $45 million extension with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Valanciunas declined his player option with Memphis a couple weeks ago and is taking a slight decrease in pay for the added security of additional years on his deal. In 19 games for the Grizzlies in 2019, the center recorded 19.9 points, 10.7 rebound, and 2.2 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. He'll figure to slot in as the team's starting center this coming season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Declines player option•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Undecided on player option•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Shut down for season•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Will not return Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Needs help off court•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Massive output in win•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...