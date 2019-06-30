Valanciunas (ankle) is expected to sign a three-year, $45 million extension with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Valanciunas declined his player option with Memphis a couple weeks ago and is taking a slight decrease in pay for the added security of additional years on his deal. In 19 games for the Grizzlies in 2019, the center recorded 19.9 points, 10.7 rebound, and 2.2 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. He'll figure to slot in as the team's starting center this coming season.