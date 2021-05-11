Valanciunas is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against Dallas due to a sore back.
The big man played 27 minutes in Monday's win over the Pelicans, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a season-high five blocks for one of his best stat lines of the entire season. However, he emerged from the contest with a sore back, and the Grizzlies are bracing for him to miss at least one game. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (rest) already ruled out, Xavier Tillman will likely get the nod at center Tuesday.
