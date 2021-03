Valanciunas tallied 24 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 122-99 loss to the Suns.

Memphis was no match for the Suns, but Valanciunas once again displayed how he is virtually matchup-proof in terms of his fantasy production. He possesses the most reliable floor on the squad and can pop with tremendous upside, as he did in Monday's loss.