Valanciunas recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and 11 rebounds across 22 minutes in Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

Valanciunas only needed 22 minutes to deliver another double-double, and the talented big man has now accomplished that feat in nine straight contests. He is averaging 16.3 points and an impressive 14.9 rebounds during that span, and the Lithuanian center has also grabbed at least 10 boards in 16 appearances in a row -- including nine with at least 15 rebounds during that span.