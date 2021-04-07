Valanciunas had 20 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Heat.

Valanciunas continues to be one of the league's elite two-way threats and has recorded a double-double in 11 games in a row -- though this is just the second time he reaches the 20-point mark in that span. Valanciunas will probably never be an elite scoring threat and will be the Grizzlies' second-best scoring threat at best most nights, but he undoubtedly delivers value due to his ability to contribute on both ends of the court on a consistent basis.