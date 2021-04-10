Valanciunas had 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Knicks.

Valanciunas has recorded 13 double-doubles in a row and has been one of the league's most productive big men during that stretch, averaging 17.5 points and 13.9 boards per tilt. He has recorded just 0.8 blocks per game in that span and has tallied multiple swats just three times during that 13-game period, but he makes up for it with his energy on the glass and scoring exploits, as he has scored 15-plus points in each of his last seven games. Expect Valanciunas to remain a key contributor for the Grizzlies on both ends of the court moving forward.