Valanciunas recorded 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 26 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

Valanciunas has been the ultimate double-double machine this season, reaching that mark in each of his first five games to date in 2020-21. The big man has only scored more than 15 points once, but he has provided strong value across all formats due to his ability to make his presence felt on both ends of the court.