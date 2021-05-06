Valanciunas tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 139-135 win over the Timberwolves.

The 28-year-old struggled with foul trouble, snapping his streak of three straight double-doubles. Before Wednesday's game, Valanciunas was averaging 12.0 points, 15.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 53.8 percent from the field over his past three games. He'll look to bounce back Thursday on the road against the Pistons.