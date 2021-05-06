Valanciunas tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 139-135 win over the Timberwolves.
The 28-year-old ended up fouling out of the contest, resulting in his three-game double-double streak coming to an end. Prior to Wednesday's game, Valanciunas averaged 12.0 points, 15.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past three contests while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Third consecutive double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts another double-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Pulls down 15 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Limited minutes in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in return•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Will play Sunday•