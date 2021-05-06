Valanciunas tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 139-135 win over the Timberwolves.

The 28-year-old ended up fouling out of the contest, resulting in his three-game double-double streak coming to an end. Prior to Wednesday's game, Valanciunas averaged 12.0 points, 15.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past three contests while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.