Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Fourth straight double-double
Valanciunas finished with 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 boards, and two assists in 25 minutes of a 125-88 win against the Hawks on Monday.
Valanciunas turned in his fourth straight double-double as his team cruised to an easy win against the over-matched Hawks. The veteran has been a rebounding machine for the Grizz but his overall numbers were likely hurt by his team's large lead. Memphis faces the Nets on Wednesday.
