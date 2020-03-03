Valanciunas finished with 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 boards, and two assists in 25 minutes of a 125-88 win against the Hawks on Monday.

Valanciunas turned in his fourth straight double-double as his team cruised to an easy win against the over-matched Hawks. The veteran has been a rebounding machine for the Grizz but his overall numbers were likely hurt by his team's large lead. Memphis faces the Nets on Wednesday.